4-year-old boy dies days after accidental fall into New Jersey pool, police say

Police is Ocean County, on Tuesday, provided an update to share that a 4-year-old boy, who had accidentally fallen into a pool in South Seaside Park, New Jersey, had died of his injuries.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, the boy -- who officials have not provided further identifying information on -- died on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, after he was pulled from a pool a few days prioe.

On Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, officials said, the boy was found in a swimming pool at a residence in South Seaside Park at about 3:30 p.m. after he had accidentally fallen in.

Officials said the child was unresponsive at that time and life-saving techniques were performed before the boy was taken to a nearby hospital.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

However, on Tuesday, officials claim, the boy succumbed to the injuries he suffered in that incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this child’s parents, family and friends at this most difficult time,” Billhimer said in a statement.