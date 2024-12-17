Police are searching for four suspects who are wanted for stealing over $2,000 worth of toys and other merchandise from a Target in South Jersey.

According to Glocuster Township Police, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, around 1:15 p.m., four individuals entered a Target store in Glocester Township on Berlin Cross Keys Road, placed toys and other merchandise into carts, and quickly exited the store without attempting to purchase the items.

Police said the suspects fled the area in a red vehicle, possibly a Dodge Dart with New Jersey Tags.

If you can identify the suspects, who police call "bah humbug shoplifters," you are asked to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.