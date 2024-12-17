New Jersey

Police: 4 wanted for stealing toys, other merchandise from South Jersey Target

By NBC10 Staff

Gloucester Township Police

Police are searching for four suspects who are wanted for stealing over $2,000 worth of toys and other merchandise from a Target in South Jersey.

According to Glocuster Township Police, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, around 1:15 p.m., four individuals entered a Target store in Glocester Township on Berlin Cross Keys Road, placed toys and other merchandise into carts, and quickly exited the store without attempting to purchase the items.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said the suspects fled the area in a red vehicle, possibly a Dodge Dart with New Jersey Tags.

Gloucester Township Police
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Gloucester Township Police

If you can identify the suspects, who police call "bah humbug shoplifters," you are asked to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us