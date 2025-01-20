4 sought in Center City assault on New Year's Day, police say

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department are on the lookout for four people who, they claim, assaulted a man in the early hours of the new year in Center City.

The police department has shared images of the suspects in this incident on social media.

According to police, the individuals seen in the video are alleged to have assaulted a 25-year-old man at about 2:28 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025, in an altercation that happened along the 100 block of North 12th Street in Center City Philadelphia.

During the incident, officials said, these individuals are accused of tackling and punching the victim. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital after the attack where he was treated for cuts to his face and a sprained ankle.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone who may have information on these suspects to conatc the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

Tips can also be submitted by phone or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477).