4 People, Including Police Officer, Injured in Olney Car Crash

A multi-vehicle car crash in the Olney section of North Philadelphia has left four people, including a police officer, injured, Philadelphia Police say.

SkyForce10 was over the crash scene on the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where a vehicle was seen destroyed in the middle of the block, its front-end unrecognizable. Another vehicle, a black truck, was seen also with significant damage. Two police cruisers were visible on site as well.

The severity of the injuries is unknown. All four people were taken to Philadelphia hospitals, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.