4 Kids Hurt When Car Crashes Into Bucks County Day Care

Four children were hurt when a BMW smashed through the front of a Bucks County day care center on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident played out shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Children of America at 345 Knowles Ave in Upper Southampton, Pennsylvania.

A woman behind the wheel of a 2011 BMW sedan drove into a front room at the center, police said. The car came to a rest in a room where children take naps.

Police said 17 children in the 3- to 4-year-old age range were in the room when the car barreled inside. Four children were hurt, police said.

One child suffered serious injuries, police said.

A person answering the phone at Children of America hung up the phone multiple times.

Parents who came to the center to pick up their children were noticeably shaken up by what happened.

The Bucks County District Attorney is headed to the scene to provide an update.

This story is developing and will be updated.