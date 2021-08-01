Man, 3 Children Dead in Violent One-Car Crash in NJ's Westville

UPDATE: NBC10's Cydney Long spoke with the father of one of the girls.

A one-car crash in Westville, New Jersey, claimed the lives of a man and three children late Saturday.

The violent crash happened at 1000 Gateway Boulevard in the Gloucester County town around 10 p.m., police said.

The vehicle was left a crumpled mess on the roadway near a Chevrolet dealership.

Westville police Chief William Whinna confirmed a man and three children were killed in the crash, but said the investigation into how the crash happened remained ongoing.

A GoFundMe link was created to help loved ones of the victims cover funeral costs.