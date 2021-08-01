New Jersey

Man, 3 Children Dead in Violent One-Car Crash in NJ's Westville

The violent crash happened at 1000 Gateway Boulevard in the Gloucester County town around 10 p.m., police said.

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

UPDATE: NBC10's Cydney Long spoke with the father of one of the girls.

A one-car crash in Westville, New Jersey, claimed the lives of a man and three children late Saturday.

The violent crash happened at 1000 Gateway Boulevard in the Gloucester County town around 10 p.m., police said.

The vehicle was left a crumpled mess on the roadway near a Chevrolet dealership.

Westville police Chief William Whinna confirmed a man and three children were killed in the crash, but said the investigation into how the crash happened remained ongoing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A GoFundMe link was created to help loved ones of the victims cover funeral costs.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester CountyWestville
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us