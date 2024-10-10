4 charged after 83-year-old woman beaten, robbed at NJ supermarket

Police in New Jersey have apprehended four people after an 83-year-old woman was beaten and robbed outside of an Acme supermarket in Somers Point, NJ, last week.

On Thursday, officials announced the arrests of four people -- who range in age from 15 to the age of 60 -- for their alleged involvement in an incident that left an 83-year-old woman with injuries to her face and upper body.

Officials posted news of the arrests online.

Police said the four arrested individuals were:

A 15-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Township, NJ. He has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault and theft, officials said. Maria DeSantis, 60, of Woodbine, NJ. DeSantis has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, employing a juvenile to commit a crime, and related offenses, officials said. Charles Ogelsby, Jr., 23, of Atlantic City, NJ. Officials said that Ogelsby has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, employing a juvenile to commit a crime and related offenses. Emily Labaco, 22, of Atlantic City, NJ. Labaco, officials said, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, employing a juvenile to commit a crime, and other offenses.

All four individuals are in police custody, officials said.

The initial incident happened on Oct. 3, at about 10:50 a.m. at an Acme Supermarket, located along the 200 block of New Road in Somers Point, according to police.

Officials said that, in that case, a woman was attacked from behind by an individual who stole her purse.

The incident left the woman suffering from injuries to her face and upper body.

The woman, police said, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for injuries she suffered in the attack.

Following that incident, police said that they "worked diligently around the clock to identify and arrest all those involved in this crime."

Police said they executed multiple search warrants at residences throughout the community, including in vehicle as well, in order to execute these arrests.