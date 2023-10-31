Police are investigating after a fight among a large group of people turned into a deadly shooting in Bensalem, officials said.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, police were called to the corner of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue due to the large group fighting, police said.

As they were on their way to the scene, the call was "upgraded to a possible shooting," police said in a statement.

Three teenagers were shot during the incident, according to police. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

One of the teens died from the shooting.

Skyforce10 was over the scene where a large police presence was visible.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.