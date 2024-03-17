Philadelphia

3 suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a McDonald's in Frankford, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Police are searching for three suspects who they say robbed a McDonald’s in Frankford early Sunday morning.

At 1:50 a.m., police were called to the 1800 block of East Torresdale Avenue for a robbery.

According to law enforcement, a blue-colored Sedan pulled up to the drive-thru window and a passenger exited the car and pointed a gun at the employee.

The suspect reached into the drive-thru window and took the cash drawer. The car then fled the area in an unknown direction, police said.

Police said they are searching for three men who were all wearing masks and hoodies.

At this time no further information on the suspects have been released by officials.

No one was injured during the robbery and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiarobbery
