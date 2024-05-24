North Philadelphia

3 shot in possible drive-by in North Philadelphia

The shooting took place late on May 23, 2024, along North 8th Street, Philadelphia police said

By Dan Stamm

Three people on a North Philadelphia sidewalk were shot in a possible drive-by shooting late Thursday night -- one of the bullets also piercing a chair that one of the victims was sitting in, according to police.

The triple shooting took place just after 11:30 p.m. on May 23, 2024, along North 8th Street, near Cambria Street, in the Fairhill section, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers arrived to find a 34-year-old woman shot in the foot, a 24-year-old man shot in both legs and a 36-year-old man shot in his lower back, police said. Officers rushed all three to a nearby hospital.

"All three are in stable condition, so they are expected to survive," Small said.

Investigators found evidence of at least five shots being fire, Small said. A witness told investigators the shooting was a drive-by, but they didn't give police a description of the car or the shooter(s).

Police also found a folding chair with a bullet hole in it, Small said.

The search for the gunman continued into Friday.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

