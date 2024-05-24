3 shot in possible drive-by in North Philadelphia

Three people on a North Philadelphia sidewalk were shot in a possible drive-by shooting late Thursday night -- one of the bullets also piercing a chair that one of the victims was sitting in, according to police.

The triple shooting took place just after 11:30 p.m. on May 23, 2024, along North 8th Street, near Cambria Street, in the Fairhill section, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers arrived to find a 34-year-old woman shot in the foot, a 24-year-old man shot in both legs and a 36-year-old man shot in his lower back, police said. Officers rushed all three to a nearby hospital.

"All three are in stable condition, so they are expected to survive," Small said.

Investigators found evidence of at least five shots being fire, Small said. A witness told investigators the shooting was a drive-by, but they didn't give police a description of the car or the shooter(s).

Police also found a folding chair with a bullet hole in it, Small said.

The search for the gunman continued into Friday.