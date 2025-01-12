North Philadelphia

3 police officers injured in crash along Broad Street in North Philly

Officials said three police officers were treated and released after they were involved in a crash along Broad Street in North Philadelphia early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after, officials said, three officers were injured in a crash that happened early Sunday along Broad Street.

According to police officials, three officers were taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Broad and Tioga streets in North Philadelphia just after midnight on Sunday morning.

All three of the officers were taken to the hospital and were placed in stable condition after the crash, officials said.

As of about 7:30 a.m., police officials said all of the officers have all been treated and released.

However, police officials have not yet provided further information on how this crash occurred or if anyone could be charged in this case.

But, officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

