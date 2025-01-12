3 police officers injured in crash along Broad Street in North Philly

Police are investigating after, officials said, three officers were injured in a crash that happened early Sunday along Broad Street.

According to police officials, three officers were taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Broad and Tioga streets in North Philadelphia just after midnight on Sunday morning.

All three of the officers were taken to the hospital and were placed in stable condition after the crash, officials said.

As of about 7:30 a.m., police officials said all of the officers have all been treated and released.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

However, police officials have not yet provided further information on how this crash occurred or if anyone could be charged in this case.

But, officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.