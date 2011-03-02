Philly’s Rising Stars

Three local teens were among a small group honored this weekend at the Sun Life Rising Star Awards National Summit.



The teens -- Fernando Morales, David Buckholtz and Bintu Sherif -- were recognized for overcoming "tremendous obstacles" to stay in school and further their educations. Along with a nice trip to sunny Miami and a chance to mingle with tennis superstar Venus Williams and some other great pro athletes, they came home with a $5,000 scholarship.

They joined non-profit organizations making a difference in their communities, corporate leaders and widely-recognized educators as well as the professional athletes at the Sun Life Stadium to address the education problems affecting high school students.



The students also walked the famous "orange carpet" into the stadium and received personalized Dolphins jerseys while attending a special reception of inspirational speeches in the locker room.