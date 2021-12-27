3 Killed in Fiery Crash at AC Expressway Toll Plaza

Three people died in a fiery crash in southern New Jersey on Sunday night when the car they were traveling in burst into flames following a crash along the Atlantic City Expressway, state police said.

The crash occurred sometime after 9 p.m. at the Brigantine toll plaza in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County. The car burst into flames after the crash into a toll booth, killing the three people and injuring a fourth.

The fourth person was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The roadway was shut down for hours late Sunday and early Monday, but reopened sometime around 4 a.m. Traffic remained an issue hours later because some of the toll plaza was still closed.