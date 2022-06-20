3 Kids Hurt in Boating Accident on Delaware River, Officials Say

Officials say three juveniles have been injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river.

The News Journal reported that Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened Thursday on the Indian River in Millsboro.

A boat with a 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling six juveniles on two tubes when the accident occurred, Globetti said.

Photos from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company show the boat wedged sideways underneath a damaged dock.

Another boater picked up three juveniles and took them to a dock, where paramedics and firefighters treated them.

Globetti said one was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and another was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.