3 Kids Hurt in Boating Accident on Delaware River, Officials Say

Officials say three juveniles have been injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river.
The News Journal reported that Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened Thursday on the Indian River in Millsboro.
A boat with a 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling six juveniles on two tubes when the accident occurred, Globetti said.
Photos from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company show the boat wedged sideways underneath a damaged dock.
Another boater picked up three juveniles and took them to a dock, where paramedics and firefighters treated them.
Globetti said one was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and another was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.