3 firefighters injured after 4-alarm fire engulfs three homes in Mount Holly 

Three firefighters are in the hospital and two homes are destroyed after a fire in Mount Holly on Sunday.

Firefighters received a call about a fire at a single-family home on Cherry Street with possible children trapped, Craig Farnsworth, fire chief of Westampton Township, said.

When first responders arrived the home was engulfed in flame and a search determined the children were not home, Farnsworth said.

Two homes next to the home the fire started in also caught fire making this a 4-alarm fire. Police evacuated residents from those homes before the fires spread out of control.

The fire started at 144 Cherry Street and spread to 142 Cherry Street and 140 Cherry Street. Two of the homes are inhabitable but one of them sustained damage but the family could possibly be allowed to reenter tonight, Farnsworth said.

Three firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries due to the fires.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Burlington County Fire Marshal's Office.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.