3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze

Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.

At the scene, Battalion Chief Jon Ley requested a second alarm assignment dispatched due to the spread of the fire.

While the firefighters battled the blaze, one member became trapped after they partially fell through the first floor, the fire bureau said. Other members were able to free and remove the trapped firefighter within minutes.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A total of three firefighters were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition. As of 7:30 a.m., all members were treated and released from the hospital.

The fire was deemed under control at 2 a.m. by Fire Commissioner William Rigby.

Cause and origin is currently being investigated by The Chester Bureau of Fire Marshal's Office, Chester Police Crime Scene Unit, Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division and The Pennsylvania State Police.