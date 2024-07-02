3 dead as trash truck, transit van crash on Route 1 Bypass in Delco

Three people were killed in a crash involving a trash truck and a community transit van on Tuesday morning along a busy Delaware County road during rush hour, police said.

A Delaware County official told NBC10 the crash happened along the Route 1 Bypass in Upper Providence Township. The roadway between routes 252 and 352 was closed to traffic due to the incident as of about 8:20 a.m., officials said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Three people were killed in the crash, the official noted, however they have not yet released further detail on the victims and have not said if there were others injured in the crash.

One of the vehicles appeared to be burned out as SkyForce10 hovered overhead.

Officials have also not yet said when the incident occurred or what may have led to the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.

As of about 8:40 a.m., the northbound lanes had opened, but the southbound lanes remained closed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.