Delaware County

3 dead as trash truck, transit van crash on Route 1 Bypass in Delco

A Delaware County official said three people were killed in a crash along Baltimore Pike in Upper Providence Township on Tuesday, July 2, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

Three people were killed in a crash involving a trash truck and a community transit van on Route 1 on Tuesday morning, police said.
NBC10

Three people were killed in a crash involving a trash truck and a community transit van on Tuesday morning along a busy Delaware County road during rush hour, police said.

A Delaware County official told NBC10 the crash happened along the Route 1 Bypass in Upper Providence Township. The roadway between routes 252 and 352 was closed to traffic due to the incident as of about 8:20 a.m., officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Three people were killed in the crash, the official noted, however they have not yet released further detail on the victims and have not said if there were others injured in the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

One of the vehicles appeared to be burned out as SkyForce10 hovered overhead.

Officials have also not yet said when the incident occurred or what may have led to the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.

As of about 8:40 a.m., the northbound lanes had opened, but the southbound lanes remained closed.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Chester County 11 mins ago

Pair sought for repeatedly using fake bills at Chester Co. gas station

Wawa Welcome America Jun 18

What's happening at Wawa Welcome America festival: Get patriotic in Old City

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us