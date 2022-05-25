4 Dead, 6 Hurt in 6 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia

At least four people, including a teenager, were killed and six others injured in six separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The first shooting occurred along the 3000 block of Ella Street at 1:53 p.m. A gunman shot a 45-year-old man seven times in the upper body and a 44-year-old man once in the head. Both men died from their injuries. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

At 2:01 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body on the 1600 block of Erie Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:08 p.m. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

At 6:09 p.m., a 44-year-old woman was shot once through her right arm and into her right side inside an apartment along the 4600 block of Leiper Street. She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she is in critical condition. Police said the woman knows the gunman and an arrest was made. They also recovered a weapon.

At 7:08 p.m., a 19-year-old woman, 34-year-old woman, 59-year-old man and another man were all on the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue when a gunman opened fire.

The 19-year-old woman was shot twice in the right side, the 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the right leg, the 59-year-old man was shot three times in the right leg and the second man was shot multiple times in the right side.

All four victims were taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The man who was shot in the side is in critical condition. The three other victims are stable.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

A man was shot along the 2100 block of Kennedy Street around 8 p.m. Police have not yet revealed the man’s condition or if any arrests have been made.

Also around 8 p.m., a teenager was shot along the 2300 block of Bailey Terrace. The teen was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

As of Tuesday night, there were 188 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 9 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.