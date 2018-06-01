3 Hurt When Car Crashes Into Warminster Ice Cream Shop

The aftermath left at Big Scoop Creamery in Warminster, Pennsylvania, after a car drove into the shop Friday night.

Several people were hurt when a car crashed into a Warminster, Pennsylvania, ice cream shop Friday evening, township officials said.

The incident happened at the Big Scoop Creamery along York Road around 8 p.m.

Warminster Township Manager Gregg Shuster said the car drove into the ice cream shop hitting several people including children.

A witness said the car bounced off several parked vehicles before driving into the shop.



Three people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, Bucks County emergency dispatchers said.

Shuster said the driver was trapped in the car after driving into the store and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Officials believe the incident was accidental.





