28-year-old man shot to death in Wilmington, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of South West Street around 1:48 a.m. and found a 28-year-old gunshot victim.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at 302-576-3654.

You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.