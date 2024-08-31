Wilmington

28-year-old man shot to death in Wilmington, investigation underway

By Cherise Lynch

Close-up Shot of Police Car Siren Lights. Offices of the Law Ready for Action, Chase the Criminals, Arrest Offenders and Fight Crime. Stylish Cinematic Lights with Dark Sky
Getty Images

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of South West Street around 1:48 a.m. and found a 28-year-old gunshot victim.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Delaware 19 hours ago

Suspect faces charges after driving vehicle onto Delaware golf course, hitting person in cart

Delaware Aug 30

Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed freshman University of Delaware student

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at 302-576-3654.

You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

WilmingtonDelaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us