26-year-old woman killed after being struck by Del. state police vehicle

A Delaware State Police trooper struck and killed a woman on S. Dupont Boulevard in Smyrna on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happed at about 7:30 p.m., when the woman, who was 26-year-old, was walking near the Economy Inn and attempted to walk across S. Dupont Boulevard at Spring Meadow Drive, before she stepped into the path of a Chevrolet Police Tahoe headed northbound on the boulevard.

The woman was not crossing at a designated crossing area, and officials said she was not carrying a flashlight when she, allegedly, walked in front of the police vehicle. After impact, law enforcement officials said, the woman's body was thrown into the path of two other vehicles, which also ran over the woman.

Officials said the 26-year-old woman, from Smyrna, Del., was pronounced at the scene, though, they have provided no other identifying information.

Police said the trooper behind the wheel, a 23--year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash due to non-life threatening injuries.

The other drivers, police said, were not injured in this incident.

Law enforcement officials said that an investigation into this crash is ongoing.

State police officials are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.