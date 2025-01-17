Several Center City streets will be closed, and there will also be some parking restrictions for the 2025 People's March this weekend.

City officials shared that the march will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, beginning at City Hall and ending at The Philadelphia Museum of Art Apron.

Officials said delays can be expected during the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes, allow for extra driving time in areas near the event, and refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion.

What will be the route for the 2025 People's March?

According to city officials, the march will begin at around 11:30 a.m. The route will be closed on a rolling basis. Closures will be temporary as the march progresses and will be reopened as the march passes.

Starts at City Hall North Apron

Westbound on John F. Kennedy Boulevard to 16th Street

Northbound on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Westbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway (center lanes) to the Philadelphia Museum of Art East Apron

Ends at the Philadelphia Museum of Art East Apron where the rally will take place

What roads will be closed for the 2025 People's March?

Officials shared that the following streets may be closed from 11:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. on Saturday, depending on rally attendance.

Eakins Oval from Spring Garden Street to MLK Drive

Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive (outbound) from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

Kelly Drive (inbound) from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The march route from City Hall North Apron to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Eakins Oval will be closed to traffic at 11:30 a.m. John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Benjamin Franklin Parkway and numbered cross streets east of 22nd Street will reopen as the march progresses. It is expected that all roads east of Eakins Oval will open to traffic by 12:30 p.m.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, inbound (eastbound) traffic on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Those wishing to access the west side of the Philadelphia Museum of Art may continue to 25th Street and turn right on Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive.

Will parking be restricted during the 2025 People's March?

City officials said that motorists should obey any posted “Temporary No Parking” signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.

Will businesses be closed due to the 2025 People's March?

Officials said the cultural institutions on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will maintain normal hours of operation. Visit the institutions’ individual websites for more information on exhibit hours, ticketing, parking, accessibility and accommodations.

How will public transportation be affected during the 2025 People's March?

SEPTA bus routes along the march route will be detoured from their normal routes until the conclusion of the march.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page online at septa.org.