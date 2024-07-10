2024 Atlantic City Airshow canceled after ‘major act' withdraws

The upcoming Atlantic City Airshow has been canceled due to a “major act withdrawing,” officials announced Wednesday.

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber, Visit Atlantic City and the South Jersey Transportation Authority made the announcement in a joint statement.

“We regret to announce the cancellation of the 2024 Visit Atlantic City Airshow due to a major act withdrawing from the Airshow. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may cause,” a spokesperson wrote. “We extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who have supported this event over the past number of years.”

Officials did not reveal which act withdrew from the show.

The decision was made after the South Jersey Transportation Authority provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to save the 2024 show earlier this year. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said it costs around $300,000 to put on the show.

The 2024 show – which was dubbed “A Salute to Those Who Serve” – was scheduled to take place on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. Officials said the show leads to an estimated $50 million impact despite most of the event being free to beachgoers.