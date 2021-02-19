Nominations

2021 Women of Merit Nomination Period Now Open

AL DÍA News Media's annual program recognizing local women in various industries is accepting nominations now until February 28th

AL DÍA News Media

AL DÍA News Media in partnership with NBC10 and Telemundo62 will virtually premiere the annual Women’s History Month event, Women of Merit on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. This year’s celebration of #ALDIAWomenofMerit aims to recognize U.S. Latina and multicultural women breaking down barriers and emerging in leadership positions nationwide. AL DÍA is currently seeking nominations of local women who are revolutionizing the following industries:

  • Corporate
  • Education
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Non-profit
  • Public Service

Nomination deadline is February 28, 2021. To submit a nomination, click here.

A supplementary advisory board chaired by Haverford Trust Company’s VP and Portfolio Manager, Lydia C. Holiat, will provide executive direction to accomplish the event’s important goal of honoring inspiring women leaders. Additionally, the Pennsylvania State University’s Assistant VP of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Lisette Garcia; Transformation Consultant at Erin Jowell Consulting, Erin McCloskey; PECO’s VP of Communications, Mayra Bergman; and Adriana Rubio, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Blue Acorn iCi, an Infosys Company, will assist with the board’s efforts.

Honorees will be announced via a ZOOM event on March 31. Telemundo62 anchor/reporter Iris Delgado will host the virtual event through its program of keynote speeches from Latina luminaries, thought-provoking discussions, and one-to-one conversations about issues confronting women’s advancement in the 21st-century.

For more information, visit: https://aldianews.com/events/2021-al-dia-women-merit/61872

