Burlington County

20 structures threatened as crews battle multi-acre wildfire in Hainesport

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court in Hainesport, Burlington County Monday afternoon.

As of 6:45 p.m. Monday, the size of the wildfire is unknown.

The forest fire service said 20 structures are being threatened but no evacuations have been made.

The fire is 0% contained and officials say people should avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Burlington CountyWildfires
