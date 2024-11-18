20 structures threatened as crews battle multi-acre wildfire in Hainesport

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court in Hainesport, Burlington County Monday afternoon.
As of 6:45 p.m. Monday, the size of the wildfire is unknown.
The forest fire service said 20 structures are being threatened but no evacuations have been made.
The fire is 0% contained and officials say people should avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
