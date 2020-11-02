2 Workers Killed After Strong Winds Tip Over Lift in Delaware

Two workers who were installing antennas on a water tower in Delaware were killed after strong winds tipped over their lift, causing it to become tangled in electrical wires.

The 22-year-old and 23-year-old employees with the Velex Company were installing antennas at the water tower of the Sussex Shores Water Company on 39602 Waterworks Court in Bethany Beach, Delaware, on Monday around 10:30 a.m.

Both men were around 120 feet off the ground inside a Z135 Man Lift when a strong wind caused their lift to topple over and become tangled in surrounding electrical wires as it fell to the ground.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not revealed their identities pending the notification of next of kin but said they were both from Puerto Rico.

One southbound lane of Coastal Highway was closed for about four hours due to the accident.

Police continue to investigate the incident. If you have any information, please call Detective P. Hailey at 302-752-3810 or email Kimberly.Haley@delaware.gov.