2 Women Shot, 1 Killed, in Kensington

Police are investigating after a morning shooting in Kensington on Saturday left one woman dead and another in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:18 a.m. on the 100 block of E. Allegheny Avenue.

Law enforcement officials said the victims -- a 44-year-old woman who had been shot once in the chest and a 21-year-old woman who was shot twice in the thigh -- were transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

The older woman, officials said, was pronounced at about 6:34 a.m. and the other woman was placed in critical condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no arrests have yet been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.