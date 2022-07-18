Two deadly shootings took place right around the corner from each other in Northeast Philadelphia before sunrise Monday.

A man died after being shot in his head, body, and leg off Bleigh Avenue, near Ditman Street, in the Holmesburg neighborhood around 1:30 a.m., police said. Bullets also struck a home and at least one parked car.

Officers focused on the alley behind homes on that block.

Police then responded around 4:30 a.m. to Loring Street, near Ditman Street, to find a 19-year-old man shot in the head, Philadelphia Police Capt. A.J. Mirabella Jr. said. That man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police found a gun at the Loring Street scene, investigators said.

Police have not said if the shootings are connected in any way.

Entering Monday, there were at least 292 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down 4% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record in the city.

This story is developing and will be updated.

