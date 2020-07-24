2 Shot at Mount Laurel Doctor's Office

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Mount Laurel, New Jersey, doctor's office, Burlington County officials said.
The alleged shooter surrendered to police peacefully, prosecutors said.
The shooting happened at a doctor's office at 15000 Midlantic Drive around 12:45 p.m. on Friday. The office is part of a larger suburban office complex.
Prosecutors said both shooting victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.
A spokesman for the county prosecutor said there's no danger to the wider public.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.