2 Shot at Mount Laurel Doctor's Office

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Mount Laurel, New Jersey, doctor's office, Burlington County officials said.

The alleged shooter surrendered to police peacefully, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened at a doctor's office at 15000 Midlantic Drive around 12:45 p.m. on Friday. The office is part of a larger suburban office complex.

Prosecutors said both shooting victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A spokesman for the county prosecutor said there's no danger to the wider public.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

