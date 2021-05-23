2 Shot as Gunman Opens Fire on Car With 1-Year-Old Inside

A man and woman were shot as they sat in a car with one of the victims’ 1-year-old child in a residential North Philadelphia neighborhood, police said.

The victims, 20 and 21, respectively, told police they were sitting in the car parked on the 2600 block of N. 27th Street around 9:37 p.m. when someone opened fire through the driver’s side window.

The man was struck once in the neck and the woman was struck once in the right arm.

Both were taken by paramedics to Temple University Hospital. Police said the child was sitting in a car seat in the back but was not hurt.

The victims couldn’t see who shot them, and the investigation remains ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.