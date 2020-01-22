2 Pipe Bombs Found Half a Mile Apart in Caln Township

What to Know Two pipe bombs were found half a mile away from each other in Caln Township, Pennsylvania.

One of the pipe bombs had detonated, police said. The other pipe bomb was found the next day by a postal carrier.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, please call Caln Township Police at 610-383-1821.

An investigation is underway after two pipe bombs, one of which had been detonated, were found in a two-day span and less than a mile away from each other in Caln Township, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday at 2:40 p.m., a postal carrier discovered a pipe bomb near the southwest corner of the intersection of 14th Avenue and Olive Street in the west end of Caln Township. Police, the Montgomery County Bomb Squad and an off-duty FBI bomb technician all responded to the scene. The Bomb Squad then confiscated the device.

On Wednesday, a tipster contacted Caln Township Police after viewing a news report about the pipe bomb that was found on Tuesday. The tipster reported an explosion that occurred Monday around 3 p.m. in the area of the railroad underpass at S. Caln Road and Olive Street.

Responding officers on Wednesday then found a device near the underpass that appeared to have been detonated.

No injuries or property damage were reported, police said.

Investigators said both devices appeared to have been “homemade” and were similar in size and construction. The two devices were also found about a half a mile apart.

Police have not identified any suspects or a possible motive. They’re searching the area and encouraging Caln Township residents to report any suspicious devices. They also advise people to not attempt to handle any suspicious device and to maintain an extra safe distance.

