Police are investigating two separate overnight hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia that left the victims in critical condition.

The first crash occurred Wednesday shortly after midnight in West Philadelphia. The victim was running across the street from 52nd Street toward Jefferson Street when they were struck by a vehicle that was speeding northbound on 52nd Street, according to investigators. The striking vehicle continued north, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they are in extremely critical condition, according to police. Investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle.

The second crash occurred Wednesday shortly after 3 a.m. in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia. An unidentified person was lying in the middle of the road along the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle, police said. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on Lehigh Avenue from 7th Street, according to investigators.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The victim was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police described the hit-and-run vehicle as a red SUV, possibly a Cadillac or GMC.

Police are investigating two separate overnight hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia that left the victims in critical condition. Surveillance video shows the suspected hit-and-run vehicle in one of the incidents, police said. Full story HERE: https://t.co/oQCXu1eRIw pic.twitter.com/KWGZULkVnq — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 27, 2023

If you have information on either incident, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3180.