2 Philly hit-and-run crashes leave victims in critical, police say

Hit-and-run crashes in West Philadelphia and Fairhill left victims in critical condition early Wednesday, police said

By David Chang

Police are investigating two separate overnight hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia that left the victims in critical condition.

The first crash occurred Wednesday shortly after midnight in West Philadelphia. The victim was running across the street from 52nd Street toward Jefferson Street when they were struck by a vehicle that was speeding northbound on 52nd Street, according to investigators. The striking vehicle continued north, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they are in extremely critical condition, according to police. Investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle.

The second crash occurred Wednesday shortly after 3 a.m. in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia. An unidentified person was lying in the middle of the road along the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle, police said. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on Lehigh Avenue from 7th Street, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police described the hit-and-run vehicle as a red SUV, possibly a Cadillac or GMC.

If you have information on either incident, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3180.

