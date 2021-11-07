2 People Die Trapped in Burning Car Following Crash in Philadelphia

Two people died trapped in a burning sedan following a two-car crash in Philadelphia Saturday night.

The vehicles collided around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Johnson Street and Stenton Avenue in the East Mount Airy neighborhood. The victims’ bodies were so badly burned that authorities could not immediately identify them.

A white sheet could be seen draped over the charred sedan, which sustained major rear-end damage. A few yards away was an SUV with extensive front-end damage. Police said the SUV driver was taken to a hospital.

Investigators said alcohol may have played a role in the crash, which remained under investigation.