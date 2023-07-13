2 men try to abduct teen girl from Willow Grove Mall, police say

Police are searching for two men accused of trying to abduct a teen girl at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. at the mall, located on 2500 Moreland Road. The 14-year-old girl told police she was descending an escalator from the second level to the first level when she was met at the bottom by a man who identified himself as “Alex.” The man asked the girl to walk with him and extended his arm, as if escorting her, investigators said. The girl told the man she was underage and tried to step away from him, according to police. As she stepped away, the man allegedly grabbed her arm, placed it in his arm and restrained her before leading her across the mall.

Police said the girl escaped the man’s grasp, screamed and ran away. Several witnesses then stepped in and stopped the man from approaching the girl, according to investigators.

Police said the man appeared to be working with a second man. Both men left the mall immediately after the girl fled and were last seen entering a dark gray Dodge or Chrysler minivan or “crossover” type vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey.

Surveillance photo of the vehicle.

Police described “Alex” as a Black male with a medium complexion and goatee between the ages of 25 and 40 with short back braids. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a large dark letter “C” on the back, light-colored pants with a dark stripe, dark-colored shoes with a red marking on the inside toe of each shoe and light-colored laces, police said. He was also wearing a unique leather bracelet with a braided metal knot on his left wrist, according to investigators.

Photo of the first suspect.

The second suspect is described as a Black male with a medium complexion and thick facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts and white and black sneakers, investigators said. Police also said he had sunglasses in a t-shirt collar, lanyard around his neck and keys were hanging from his front right pocket.

Photo of the first and second suspect.

If you recognize either man, please call Abington Police at 267-536-1100.