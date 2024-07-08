New Jersey

2 men tried using fake cash at NJ pizzeria, police say

Police in Gloucester Township are on the lookout for two men who, officials claim, tried to use fake $20 bills for slices of pizza

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, are seeking help from the public to identify two men who, officials claim, attempted to use counterfeit cash to purchase pizza slices.

According to police, the men are sought after an incident that happened on Wednesday, July 3 at Gallery Pizza, located along Erial Road, when a man, dressed in a black sweatshirt, bought a slice of pizza with a counterfeit $20 and received $17.40 in change.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Moments later, another man, dressed in a white shirt, attempted to also purchase a slice of pizza with a $20 bill, but police said, he was refused once store employees realized his $20 -- and the other man's -- were both fake.

After the incident, police said, the men fled the scene in a light colored van.

Police shared this image of a vehicle that two men who are alleged to have used fake cash at a Gloucester Township pizza shop are said to have fled the scene in.
Gloucester Township Police Department
Police shared this image of a vehicle that two men who are alleged to have used fake cash at a Gloucester Township pizza shop are said to have fled the scene in.

Police officials are asking anyone who may be able to help identify the men seen in these photos to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or call the department's anonymous tip line at 856-842-5560.

Tips can also be left for police on the department's website at https://gtpolice.com/tips.

