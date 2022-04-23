2 Men Shot at North Philly Football Field as Kids Practiced

Two men were wounded when an argument in the bleachers of a North Philadelphia youth football field escalated into gunfire as kids practiced nearby, police said.

The shooting as a community football team and the lacrosse team from St. Joseph’s Preparatory Academy were practicing on the field at 11th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker said.

“When shots are fired like this, it shatters all the peace and quiet in this neighborhoods and creates a problem. Parents are obviously scared here,” Walker said.

The gunfire rang out when two men began arguing in the bleachers, the captain said. The shooter began walking away but then pulled out a gun and fired at the man with whom he was arguing, as well as the group of men around him, Walker said.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the hip and a 32-year-old man was shot in the hand as a result, Walker said.

Both victims were in stable condition, but the gunman remained on the loose, the captain said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.