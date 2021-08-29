2 Men Killed in 2 Separate Philadelphia Shootings on Sunday

Two men were killed in two separate shootings in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The first shooting occurred along the 500 block of North Paxon Street at 12:34 p.m. A 35-year-old man was on the front porch of a home when a gunman opened fire.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man was shot eight times in the left leg, thigh and arm. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:09 p.m.

The second shooting occurred along the 3000 block of Ella Street at 4:07 p.m. A 19-year-old man was shot once in the head and once in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus where he was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.

No arrests have been made in either shooting and no weapons have been recovered.

As of Saturday night, there were 350 reported homicides in Philadelphia, up 17% from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest on record in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced earlier this month that another $254,000 in grants would be given to ten anti-violence groups in the city. Since May, the city’s violence prevention grant funding has totaled more than $490,000.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.