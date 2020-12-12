2 Killed in Northwest Philadelphia House Fire

Two people died and one was in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in Northwest Philadelphia Saturday morning.

The blaze on the 6700 block of N. 17th Street in the West Oak Lane neighborhood broke out around 4:30 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said. Arriving crews found heavy smoke billowing from the two-story house.

Medics transported all three victims to an area hospital, where two of them were later confirmed dead.

“A heartbreaking morning in West Oak Lane, despite incredible firefighting, rescue efforts and EMS care,” the PFD said on Twitter.

No further details about the victims were immediately available.

The fire was placed under control shortly after 5 a.m. An investigation was underway to determine the cause.