2 Killed, 1 Injured After Shooting Inside North Philly Deli

Police in North Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that left two men dead, and one critically injured inside a deli Saturday night.

The incident was reported to Philadelphia Police shortly after 9 p.m. for a shooting inside a deli on the 2600 block of North 12th Street.

Police say a gunman opened fire against three men, striking a 29-year-old twice in the left calf, twice in the right shoulder and once in the right shin. The man was transported to Temple Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The other two victims, a 30-year-old and another man of unknown age, were also shot multiple times through the body and died moments later at Temple Hospital.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.