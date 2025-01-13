2 injured when vehicle slams into Newark, Del. church, officials say

Police officials in Delaware are investigating after two people were hurt on Monday morning when, officials said, their vehicle slammed into a church in Newark, Del.

According to police, first responders were called to a crash involving two victims after a vehicle struck St. John AUMP Church, along New London Road in Newark, Del., at about 4:29 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

At that time, officials said, first responders arrived to find a single vehicle crashed against the side of the church, causing a partial collapse of the structure and damaging front and side walls of the church.

Two individuals that were in the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital, however, officials did not immediately know the severity of their injuries.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said an investigator from the City of Newark is expected to review the building for potential structural issues after the crash.

The scene, officials said, was cleared by about 5:32 a.m. and, officials said, an investigation is ongoing to determine what may have caused the crash.