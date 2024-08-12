2 injured as car slams into building in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after two people were said to have been injured after their vehicle crashed into a building in North Philadelphia on Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 5:57 a.m., when a vehicle left the roadway along the 100 block of East Hunting Park Avenue and slammed into a building there.

The vehicle was overturned through the course of the crash and it came to rest on its roof against the building.

An officer at the scene of the crash told an NBC10 crew that two people were injured in the crash, however the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

As of about 7 a.m. on Monday, police officials have not yet provided further information on this crash.

However, an investigation, police said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.