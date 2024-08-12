North Philadelphia

2 injured as car slams into building in North Philadelphia

According to police on the scene, two people were injured when a car crashed into a building on E. Hunting Park Ave., early Monday

By Hayden Mitman

Police respond after a car crashed into a building and flipped onto its roof in North Philadelphia early Monday.
NBC10

Police are investigating after two people were said to have been injured after their vehicle crashed into a building in North Philadelphia on Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 5:57 a.m., when a vehicle left the roadway along the 100 block of East Hunting Park Avenue and slammed into a building there.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The vehicle was overturned through the course of the crash and it came to rest on its roof against the building.

An officer at the scene of the crash told an NBC10 crew that two people were injured in the crash, however the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

As of about 7 a.m. on Monday, police officials have not yet provided further information on this crash.

However, an investigation, police said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

North Philadelphia 17 hours ago

3 men hurt in shooting on Germantown Ave in Nicetown, police say

Northeast Philadelphia 24 hours ago

I-95 in Northeast Philly reopen after 7 vehicle crash

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us