2 injured after NJ Trooper causes three cars to crash in Mercer County

Two people were injured after a New Jersey State Trooper started a multiple car crash in Mercer County Tuesday morning.

At 8:35 a.m., a trooper driving a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on SH 29 milepost in Trenton, Mercer County, and while exiting the tunnel hit the back of a Chevrolet Equinox which then hit the back of a Hyundai Santa Fe, according to Sergeant Charles Machan.

The trooper and the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox were transported to the hospital with nor injuries, officials said.

The crash is currently under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as information becomes available.