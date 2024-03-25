Officials in New Jersey are investigating after a fire on Sunday afternoon sent two people to the hospital.

According to fire officials, the incident began at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, when a fire was reported at an apartment building along the 1000 block of W. 3rd Street in Florence Township, NJ.

Officials told NBC10 that that two people had to be taken to the hospital during this incident. However, fire officials did not disclose the nature or severity of their injuries.

A boy who witnessed the fire told NBC10 that the flames were so intense that afternoon, firefighters had to attack the fire from different angles.

"They started breaking two windows on this side because they couldn't go upstairs, but they had to go up to the roof to cut a hole into it so they could break those two windows up," he said.

Officials contacted after the fire could not provide more information, but said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

An official that spoke to NBC10 said more information on this incident would likely be made available on Monday.