2 Girls Say They Were Briefly Abducted in Philadelphia

Two girls told police they saw a duct-taped boy after two men grabbed them and pulled them into a van in Philadelphia on Monday.

The girls, ages 11 and 12, told investigators they were walking their dog on 32nd and Diamond streets around 8 p.m. when a white van with tinted widows and two masked men inside pulled up next to them.

The girls said the men then grabbed them and pulled them inside the van.

The girls told police they started kicking and punching the driver while calling their families on their cellphones. The men then let the girls out of the vehicle at 30th and Norris streets, according to investigators.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The girls also told police they spotted a boy who was duct-taped inside the van before they escaped.

The girls said the van had a sliding side door and they spotted pillows inside.

The girls did not provide a detailed description of the men, only describing them as two white males who were wearing black ski masks. They also said the boy inside the van was African American and possibly 7 years of age with a red shirt and tape over his mouth.

"They told us there was a little boy in the back of that van that had duct tape covering his mouth and he was very upset," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia Police continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.