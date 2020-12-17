Pennsylvania

2 Dead in Crash Involving Dozens of Vehicles on I-80 in Central Pennsylvania

State police said the crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Clinton County between the Loganton and Lock Haven exits.

A crash involving dozens of vehicles on an interstate in central Pennsylvania has claimed the lives of two people, police said.

Police said initial reports indicated that the crash involved 30 to 60 vehicles with multiple injuries including two fatalities.

Both lanes were closed for several hours but later reopened, police said. Police issued a reminder to people to "please stay home and do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary."

PennLive.com reports that the crash occurred not far from the site of a 58-vehicle crash a year ago Friday in a snow squall in which two people were killed.

The National Weather Service shortly after noon Wednesday issued a winter storm warning telling people in northern Pennsylvania to expect heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 22 inches "with the highest amounts east of a line from State College to Lock Haven and Wellsboro."

