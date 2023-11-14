New Jersey

2 dead in crash in Pemberton Township, NJ

At least two people were killed in a crash at the Pemberton Bypass and Colemans Bridge Road in Pemberton Township, NJ

By David Chang

At least two people were killed in a crash in Pemberton Township, New Jersey, officials said. 

The crash involved two vehicles at the Pemberton Bypass and Colemans Bridge Road on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. 

At least two people, one of whom was flown to the hospital, died from their injuries. 

Police have not yet revealed what led to the crash. They continue to investigate. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

