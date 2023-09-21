2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide in Delaware, police say

A woman and man are dead and another man is injured after a murder-suicide in Newark, Delaware, Thursday morning, according to New Castle County police.

The incident took place overnight on Leader Drive in the Newark Oaks section of Newark, police said.

A 34-year-old man arrived at his home and confronted a 31-year-old woman who was a resident inside the home as well as her guest, another 34-year-old man, according to investigators.

Police said the 34-year-old homeowner and the 31-year-old woman had an estranged relationship but did not go into further details.

During the confrontation, the homeowner pulled out a handgun and opened fire, shooting the woman and the other man, police said.

The 34-year-old guest survived the shooting and contacted police while the armed homeowner remained inside the house, according to investigators. Police then arrived at the home around 12:43 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw the armed homeowner through a window with a gun, according to police.

Police said one of the responding officers then exchanged gunfire with the armed homeowner. The officer was not hurt. Investigators have not yet determined if the homeowner was shot during the exchange.

Division of Police Crisis Management Group, Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Crisis Negotiation Team and the Explosives Ordinance Disposal team all responded to the scene.

SWAT officers were then able to enter the home. The 34-year-old guest was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition while the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Crisis Negotiation Team was not able to contact the armed homeowner while he was still inside the residence. SWAT team members were eventually able to find the homeowner inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not yet revealed the identities of the homeowner or the female victim.

Police said this investigation is still active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact Detective Adam Holubinka at 302-395-8254 or by email at Adam.holubinka@newcastlede.gov.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.