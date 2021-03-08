Gloucester County

2 Children Trapped in Burning Home in South Jersey Have Died From Injuries

The children were trapped Saturday in a second-floor bedroom and were pulled out unconscious, authorities said over the weekend

By NBC10 Staff

A firefighter stands on a roof, in front of a ladder, and looks down after a fire at a South Jersey home.
NBC10

Two children trapped inside a burning house Saturday in South Jersey have died, authorities said Monday.

Police were the first to arrive to the blaze at the house on W. Washington Street in Paulsboro, but they were beaten back by the flames and smoke as they tried to get inside. Witnesses said they heard glass breaking and then fire shooting out from the windows.

At least one adult made it out carrying an infant, but the two other kids, who were less than 10 years old, were trapped in a second-floor bedroom, Paulsboro Mayor Gary Stevenson said.

Stevenson said Monday that both children, who have not been identified, died from their injuries on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived about five minutes after the initial report came in and used a ladder to climb inside and pull the kids out. The children were unconscious but were later revived and rushed to Crozier Chester Medical Center.

People who later entered the home told NBC10 the inside was totally destroyed by the flames.

“I want to thank the firemen, I want to thank the police department, for valiantly trying to save these children, and hopefully we’re talking about ‘they were saved,’” Stevenson said on Saturday.

The county fire marshal’s office was investigating what sparked the blaze.

