Gloucester County

2 Children Critically Hurt in South Jersey House Fire

The kids were trapped in a second-floor bedroom and were pulled out unconscious, Paulsboro Mayor Gary Stevenson said

By Katy Zachry

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two children were critically hurt when a fire ripped through their Gloucester County home Saturday morning, trapping them upstairs.

Police were the first to arrive to the blaze at the house on W. Washington Street in Paulsboro, but they were beaten back by the flames and smoke as they tried to get inside. Witnesses said they heard glass breaking and then fire shooting out from the windows.

At least one adult made it out carrying an infant, but the two other kids, who are less than 10 years old, were trapped in a second-floor bedroom, Paulsboro Mayor Gary Stevenson said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

OLNEY 4 hours ago

Woman Steals, Crashes Car With Baby Inside in Philadelphia

Delaware 9 mins ago

Delaware Senators Carper, Coons Vote Against $15 Minimum Wage

Firefighters arrived about five minutes after the initial report came in and used a ladder to climb inside and pull the kids out. The children were unconscious but were later revived and rushed to Crozier Chester Medical Center, where they were in “extremely critical” condition, the mayor said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

People who later entered the home told NBC10 the inside was totally destroyed by the flames.

“I want to thank the firemen, I want to thank the police department, for valiantly trying to save these children, and hopefully we’re talking about ‘they were saved,’” the mayor said.

The county fire marshal’s office was investigating what sparked the blaze.

This article tagged under:

Gloucester CountyNew JerseyPaulsboro
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us