2 charged in murder of NJ woman who was found shot to death in vehicle

Two people were arrested and charged in the murder of a woman who was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Millville, New Jersey, over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, shortly after 10:30 a.m., police responded to 15 East Green Street for a report of two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Bonnie Hitchens of Bridgeton in the passenger’s seat, unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man from Millville, was also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Investigators later identified Eric Bundy-Johnson, 34, of Vineland, and Francessca Delvalle, 34, of Vineland, as suspects in Hitchens’ murder. They were both arrested on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Bundy-Johnson is charged with murder, criminal attempt, conspiracy, certain persons not to have a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon. Delvalle is charged with murder, conspiracy, hindering and tampering.

Investigators have not yet revealed a motive in the shooting.

While arrests have been made, Millville Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office continue to investigate. Anyone with information should submit a tip to CCPO.TIPS. Tips can be anonymous.